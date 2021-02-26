Twitter announces 'Super Follow' feature that will ask users pay for content

Twitter on Thursday announced the launch of a "super follow" feature, which will allow users to charge followers to get exclusive content.

The new feature will let users charge for exclusive, extra material from their followers and can include subscriber-only newsletters, videos, deals and discounts, the social media giant said in an investor presentation on Thursday.

Watch |

A monthly subscription fee would be charged for access to such content.

Also read | Twitter won't bow to pressure over abuse of Premier League stars

Users and investors for long have been asking the social media giant to launch a subscription-based model.

Content creators and YouTubers use tools like Patreon, Substack and OnlyFans to collect money from their users.

"Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivize them to continue creating content that their audience loves," Twitter said in a statement.

The feature is yet to be launched, but the company plans to launch it in the coming months.

Twitter will also be launching "Revue" and "Twitter Spaces".

"Twitter Spaces," a feature similar to Clubhouse will allow users to participate in audio conversations.

The feature is in private beta testing, meaning it is yet to be launched for users.



