Twitter 2.0? Musk says Twitter to soon allow voice & video calls, encrypt messaging

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced new features of calling and encrypted messaging on Tuesday. These new features are in line with the likes of other social media applications, Facebook and Instagram, which have similar features.

The popular micro-blogging platform was among the Forbes top 10 global apps with the most monthly active users in 2022. Twitter also said earlier this week that it will start a cleansing process by removing and archiving accounts that have been inactive for several years.

“With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly," Elon Musk tweeted.

"The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head. Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," he added.



Earlier, Musk announced plans for 'Twitter 2.0 The Everything App', which could allow long-form tweets, payments, and encrypted direct messages.

Direct messaging will be available on Twitter starting from Wednesday. However, it’s not clear if calls will be encrypted as well.

Talking about the two new features, Twitter Support wrote, “Introducing DM Replies! You can now reply to any message you receive in DMs, making conversations smoother and more intuitive.”

The app will also add a new Emoji Picker to DMs, like other apps, which will allow users to react to messages with a wider range of emojis.

Twitter Support added that the platform is working on improving these features while asking for suggestions from Twitter users regarding the new features.

Some new features added and removed to Twitter in recent past

$8 for blue tick

On November 1 last year, Musk announced that it will now charge users $8 per month for a blue checkmark on the app. The option to pay for a blue tick was revoked after a slew of fake accounts impersonating celebrities and brands paid for the feature and tweeted false information. The subscription was relaunched later.

Edit button

On September 1, 2022, Twitter announced that it has started testing the ‘edit button.’ This feature will allow users to alter the tweets within 30 minutes after they are published.

Twitter circle

Twitter Circle, announced in May 2022 allows users to share content with a smaller audience. The feature allows users to choose up to 150 people who will be able to view their tweets when using the feature. This feature appears to be the same as Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ feature.



