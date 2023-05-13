Tinder updates its community guidelines with focus on inclusivity, real connections

Tinder has announced new changes to its community guidelines while aiming to assert 'authenticity', 'respect' and 'inclusivity' as key values to promote safe and healthy dating behaviour. The company said that the updated guidelines are part of its efforts to create a secure dating space for its users.

Tinder's new community guidelines focus on three important principles of the platform: authenticity, respect and inclusivity.

With its updated community guidelines, the platform aims to help users make meaningful connections.

Tinder's majority of users are aged between 18 and 25, with many experiencing dating for the first time. The platform's updated community guidelines aim to inform users about healthy dating habits, both online and offline.

The platform prohibits the promotion of businesses, false personas, or the spread of false information on the platform.

At the same time, the Tinder members must be themselves and should not be impersonating somebody else while using the platform.

"To help combat this, Tinder will remove social handles from public bios," Tinder states.

Tinder says that 'respect' is a fundamental value for the platform. In extension of the same, the updated platform guidelines highlight the importance of respecting boundaries, keeping chats private, and interacting with kindness.

To help fight against potentially harmful language, the platform has features such as 'Are you sure?' and 'Does this bother you?'

The platform specified that potential matches cannot be filtered by ethnicity, as part of inclusivity being the key value of the platform. It also prohibits interactions consisting of any form of hatred, bigotry or violence.

The platform said that it supports all types of relationships. But to dissuade people from creating separate accounts for each partner, it specified the use of 'Relationship Types' profile feature to make their goals clear to potential matches.

Tinder said that it recognises the notion that people make mistakes. In some cases, the platform added, it will issue warnings instead of an instant removal from the app.

ALSO WATCH | Tinder 'swipes left' on Russia, to 'dump' the warring nation by June 30 × Tinder is the world’s most popular dating application with more than 75 million active monthly users. It has users in more than 197 countries with the United States reporting the most subscriptions. Tinder statistics show that 7.8 million users are from the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, which has 5 million users. Other countries with a high number of Tinder users include Brazil, Spain, France, Mexico, Argentina, Germany and Australia.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE