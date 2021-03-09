TikTok and Chinese version Douyin grab number one spot in downloads in February

Short video sharing app TikTok and its Chinese version its competitor Douyin have become the world's most downloaded non-gaming apps in February.

The apps also remained top-grossing apps for the eleventh consecutive month, according to mobile app data analysis firm Sensor Tower.

Approximately 79 per cent of TikTok’s revenue was from Douyin in China, followed by 8 per cent from the United States and 3 per cent from Turkey.

YouTube was the second highest-earning non-gaming app worldwide for February 2021 with more than $82 million in gross revenue, which represented 23 percent year-over-year growth from February 2020

Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok is famed for trendy and typically urban influencers.

Rapidly growing ByteDance, the owner of TikTok and the similar Chinese short video platform Douyin, has made sizeable inroads into business areas Tencent holds dear - including ads, gaming, live streaming, social media and office software.

In 2018, ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming traded barbs with Tencent founder Pony Ma, accusing Tencent of blocking and copying Douyin, and the feud has since escalated into a volley of lawsuits.

That includes a suit from Douyin last week accusing Tencent of monopolistic behaviour. Tencent said the claims were false, accused Douyin of illegally gaining user information and vowed to file more suits against ByteDance.

Its Beijing-based rival ByteDance spent most of last year battling a potential US ban on TikTok after then-president Donald Trump raised national security concerns about the app.