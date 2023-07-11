Threads overtakes ChatGPT to hit 100 million users mark in mere five days

In mere five days, more than 100 million people have joined Meta’s ‘Twitter killer’ app Threads, making it the fastest-growing online platform to reach the milestone.

Furthermore, Threads has also dethroned Open AI’s ChatGPT record, which had taken two months to reach the 100 million mark.

According to data from Quiver Quantitative, which tracks the data from the Instagram app, by early Monday, the app, which launched across 100 countries on Wednesday evening, had more than 100 million users.

Mark Zuckerburg later to took to his Threads account to announce the historic achievement created by his app. Zuckerburg amazed “Threads reached 100 million sign-ups over the weekend,” wrote Zuckerberg. “That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been five days!”

Compare to the other Meta-owned apps, Instagram took a week to reach 100,000 users when it launched as an independent platform in 2010.

It seems that the microblogging app’s meteoric rise was aided by a simple sign-up process that requires users to log into the app through their Instagram accounts, with the ability to transfer over the accounts they follow on Instagram to the new platform.

In contrast, the entry of Threads has adversely impacted Twitter’s web traffic which has dwindled by 5 per cent for the first two full days Threads was generally available compared with the previous week, Similarweb, a data company that specializes in web analytics, noted. Impact of Threads on social media CEO of Cloudflare Matthew Prince later shared a screenshot to Twitter on Sunday showing that traffic on the platform was “tanking.”

By July last year, Twitter in its public disclosure before Musk took over claimed that it had nearly 240 million monetizable daily active users.

But some web analytics companies claim that usage has dropped since then.

The rise has clearly perturbed Elon Musk who has vowed to take legal action against Zuckerburg, accusing that the Threads app is a “copycat” version of Twitter. Room for improvement Still, Threads has a lot of areas that need to be worked upon. The app also does not yet have a direct messaging function and lacks a desktop version that certain users, such as business organizations, rely on. Also, there is no option to embed Threads post.

It also lacks a ‘what’s trending’ section, like Twitter.

Currently, there are no ads on the Threads app and Zuckerberg said the company would only think about monetization once there was a clear path to 1 billion users.