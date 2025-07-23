Rolls-Royce 103EX: A self-driving lounge which redefining luxury

Rolls-Royce’s 103EX concept car is unlike any other car you have seen. Which is nearly 19.4 feet long, it is designed as a fully self-driving luxury lounge that shows how Rolls-Royce sees the future of personal mobility. It’s concept was first unveiled in 2016, the 103EX is part of the brand’s ‘Vision Next 100’ programme, aimed at imagining cars for the next 100 years.

What is the 103EX?

As of now Rolls-Royce 103EX is not a production car but a vision concept. It is built on a lightweight carbon fibre structure, with a fully electric powertrain. There is no steering wheel or dashboard. Instead, it has a spacious interior with a large OLED screen and a sofa-like bench, which gives the feel of a private lounge or living room in the car.

According to Rolls-Royce, the 103EX will be fully autonomous. The idea is that future luxury cars will driver less. Instead, an AI assistant named ‘Eleanor’ will control the entire vehicle, from it’s route options to managing the journey.

Design and comfort

The 103EX looks futuristic from every angle. Its design includes a massive covered wheel arch and a flowing roofline that opens upwards to let passengers in. The entryway opens like a theatre curtain, and the roof lifts to allow you to step in without bending. Inside the car, there’s no sign of controls. Instead, you get a minimalist, quiet cabin built with fine materials, including silk and wood as per reports.

Rolls-Royce says the 103EX can be customised entirely to the owner’s preferences from the materials to how the AI behaves.



This Rolls-Royce is a living room on wheels, not a car Photograph: (Rolls-Royce)

The future of luxury travel?