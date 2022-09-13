This new mouse from Samsung will run away if you overwork

Finding a perfect work-life balance has been a daunting task for every professional. Despite best efforts, it has been difficult to spend quality time with the family as one is swarmed with overwork. In an effort to find the right balance, South Korean tech behemoth Samsung has brought an innovative new gadget that can help people prevent overworking.

This radical innovation is in fact a computer mouse that will stop working after the scheduled office hours.

Dubbed ‘Samsung Balance Mouse’, this gadget is designed in such a way that it will literally start running from the desk the moment one starts working a lot.

Recently, the tech giant shared a concept video of the mouse on its official Korean YouTube channel.

In the clip, a man can be seen working and as he reaches the mouse past 6 pm, the new Samsung mouse starts running away.

According to Samsung, the wheels of the mouse are activated as soon as it detects the hand movement and it starts running away.

The clip further shows that when the man tries hard and forcefully grabs the mouse, it detaches itself from the central part and runs away.

In the video, Samsung said that a majority of workers are hesitant to leave the office on time as they are always under immense pressure to complete their pending tasks.

They assert that the primary reason behind conceptualising the Balance Mouse was to improve the work-life balance in Korea.

Sadly, since this mouse is in the initial concept stage, it is unknown when the gadget will be available for purchase. This concept was created in association with an ad agency.