This camera with no lens uses location data, AI to generate photos

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing as time passes, covering aspects of our personal and professional lives. Now, it can be used in photography- which is practised by some as a profession and by others as a hobby. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (May 30), Bjørn Karmann- an Amsterdam-based senior experience and interaction designer has introduced Paragraphica- a context-to-image camera that uses location data and artificial intelligence to visualize a "photo" of a specific place and moment.

Karmann tweeted that Paragraphic describes the place you are at and then converts it into an AI-generated photo. The camera exists both as a physical prototype and a virtual camera that you can try. The virtual camera is currently under high traffic and may not load or work for you, according to Karmann's website. How does Paragaphica work? On his website, Karmann said the viewfinder on Paragraphica displays a real-time description of your current location, and by pressing the trigger, the camera will create a scintigraphic representation of the description.

Three dials on the camera let users control the data and AI parameters to influence the appearance of the photo, similar to how a traditional camera works.

"The camera operates by collecting data from its location using open APIs. Utilizing the address, weather, time of day, and nearby places. Combining all these data points Paragraphica composes a paragraph that details a representation of the current place and moment," the website adds. Resulting photo is not just a snapshot, but much more On Twitter, Bjørn Karmann uploaded photographs clicked with Paragraphica at different locations. The photographs were not just a snapshot but also provided information about the location, the current weather and nearby places.

Here's a look: "Using a text-to-image AI, the camera converts the paragraph into a photo," the designer's website said, adding, "The resulting photo is not just a snapshot, but a complex and nuanced reflection of the location you are at, and perhaps how the AI model sees that place."

The photographs also capture some reminiscent moods and emotions from the place but in an uncanny way.

But would this camera be up for sale? Here's what Karmann tweeted, "There are a lot of questions in the threads, so I like to clarify that this is a passion art project, with no intention of making a product or challenging photography. Rather it's questioning the role of AI in a time of creative tension."

