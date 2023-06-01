ugc_banner

This camera with no lens uses location data, AI to generate photos

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

The striking feature of this camera- it has no lens. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Paragraphica- a context-to-image camera that uses location data and artificial intelligence to visualize a "photo" of a specific place and moment. It describes the place you are at and then converts it into an AI-generated photo.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing as time passes, covering aspects of our personal and professional lives. Now, it can be used in photography- which is practised by some as a profession and by others as a hobby. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (May 30), Bjørn Karmann- an Amsterdam-based senior experience and interaction designer has introduced Paragraphica- a context-to-image camera that uses location data and artificial intelligence to visualize a "photo" of a specific place and moment.

The striking feature of this camera- it has no lens. 

×

Karmann tweeted that Paragraphic describes the place you are at and then converts it into an AI-generated photo. The camera exists both as a physical prototype and a virtual camera that you can try. The virtual camera is currently under high traffic and may not load or work for you, according to Karmann's website. 

How does Paragaphica work?

On his website, Karmann said the viewfinder on Paragraphica displays a real-time description of your current location, and by pressing the trigger, the camera will create a scintigraphic representation of the description. 

Three dials on the camera let users control the data and AI parameters to influence the appearance of the photo, similar to how a traditional camera works. 

"The camera operates by collecting data from its location using open APIs. Utilizing the address, weather, time of day, and nearby places. Combining all these data points Paragraphica composes a paragraph that details a representation of the current place and moment," the website adds. 

Resulting photo is not just a snapshot, but much more

On Twitter, Bjørn Karmann uploaded photographs clicked with Paragraphica at different locations. The photographs were not just a snapshot but also provided information about the location, the current weather and nearby places. 

Here's a look: 

×

"Using a text-to-image AI, the camera converts the paragraph into a photo," the designer's website said, adding, "The resulting photo is not just a snapshot, but a complex and nuanced reflection of the location you are at, and perhaps how the AI model sees that place."

The photographs also capture some reminiscent moods and emotions from the place but in an uncanny way. 

But would this camera be up for sale? Here's what Karmann tweeted, "There are a lot of questions in the threads, so I like to clarify that this is a passion art project, with no intention of making a product or challenging photography. Rather it's questioning the role of AI in a time of creative tension."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Meta threatens to pull news content from social media sites over California's proposed bill

AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio warns against ‘bad actors’ misusing powerful artificial intelligence

2024 US Presidential election: Deepfake videos flood social media before poll