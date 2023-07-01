Third-party apps shut down as Reddit rolls out API pricing

Reddit began shutting down some third-party apps after weeks of outrage over its API pricing beginning July 1. The API changes entail Reddit disallowing free API access except for certain non-commercial apps The new API pricing ($12,000 per 50 million API requests) is now a reality.

Apollo, BaconReader, Sync appears to have shut down

Apollo, an iOS app, no longer loads any content from the platform. In a Reddit post on the eve of its death, Apollo thanked its users. "If they wanted something that could work for everyone, they would have simply made an effort to listen, instead of being dishonest, callous, and punitive in pricing," it wrote.

BaconReader, another popular app, shows an error message: "Request failed: client error (429)."

Sync, an Android app, has also stopped working.



Outrage over new API pricing

More than 8,000 communities have gone dark in recent weeks in the protest of Reddit's API pricing. Many apps, such as Narwhal, Now and Relay, remain available.

More than 2,000 subreddits remain private in protest of the API changes. Makers of popular game Minecraft also joined in on the online show of protest against Reddit this week when it announced that they will no longer share updates related to their game on the platform.



"Because of these changes, we no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to," a developer from Minecraft’s development company, Mojang, was quoted as saying by Forbes.



Reddit has reasoned that it requires millions of dollars in costs to support the third-party apps.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman told The Verge that his company incurs "about $10 million" in infrastructure costs as a result.



API, or Application Programming Interface, is data that developers have been using to create their third-party apps.

The uproar appears to have diluted since the third week of June. However, its lasting effects are being seen in conversations across internet.