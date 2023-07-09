The goal is not to replace Twitter: Instagram boss on Threads app's future

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has said that the new Threads app is not aimed at promoting politics or hard news. The chief executive of one of the most-used social media applications added that the potential drawbacks associated with political content and news, such as increased scrutiny, negativity, and integrity risks, outweigh any benefits in terms of user engagement or revenue.



"There are more than enough amazing communities — sports, music, fashion, beauty, entertainment, etc. — to make a vibrant platform without needing to get into politics or hard news," Mosseri was quoted as saying by The Verge.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Threads, has distanced itself from news and politics in recent years. The social media giant has reduced the visibility of political content on Facebook and even removed the term "News" from the name of the Facebook Feed. The goal is not to replace Twitter: Instagram CEO Mosseri later clarified his initial statement, stating that Threads will not actively discourage or down-rank news or politics.



However, the app will not actively pursue or prioritise them, as Facebook has done in the past.



He acknowledged that Facebook may have made excessive promises to the industry in the early 2010s and pointed out the importance of learning from past mistakes.

While Threads may be seen as Instagram's version of Twitter, Mosseri has grander aspirations. Echoing Mark Zuckerberg's goal of reaching 1 billion users, Mosseri expressed his intention to think beyond Twitter's current challenges under new ownership.

"The goal is not to replace Twitter. The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter," he added.



Threads launched recently and has already garnered significant success in terms of the number of downloads. It's still weeks away from dropping active monthly users' figures, a more reliable yardstick used to denote the success of a social media platform.



So far, Threads has had over 70 million signups.

