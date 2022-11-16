Tesla reports two new crash fatalities in Model 3 cars linked to advanced driver assistance systems

Government data in the United States shows that Tesla informed the auto safety regulators in that about reports related to new crash fatalities in Model 3 cars linked to advanced driver assistance systems in the month ending October 15, news agency Reuters reported.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) started to release data submitted by automakers related to the crashes that are tied to linked to driver assistance systems. Among others, Tesla's Autopilot is a popular driver assistance system.

The agency said on Tuesday: "NHTSA has reviewed these crashes and is conducting appropriate follow-up. NHTSA uses many data sources in its enforcement processes."

Last year in June, NHTSA asked the automaker to report all the crashes that are in any way tied to the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and also the vehicles equipped with automated driving systems tested on public roads.

NHTSA also noted that it uses data submitted by automakers under its 2021 order as part of its investigations and all fatal crashes reported since July 2021 were linked to ADAS and nearly all involved Tesla vehicles.

Recently, news related to a crash involving a Model Y car in China created a buzz. The accident killed two people and a CCTV video of the same went viral on social media.

Tesla said that it will assist the local police that is probing the incident, which happened on November 5 in the southern province of China's Guangdong.

Local reports mentioned that the car started to malfunction after the driver tried to park it. The park button apparently did not work, and the brakes also failed. The car started to accelerate instead of stopping.

(With inputs from agencies)

