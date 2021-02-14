Tesla CEO Elon Musk asks Russian President Vladimir Putin to join Clubhouse app

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Sunday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the audio chat app Clubhouse and have a conversation with him.

было бы большой честью поговорить с вами — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021 ×

Later on, Musk tweeted in Russian and said it would be a ''great honour'' to talk to Putin. Kremlin did not respond to the tweet by the silicon valley billionaire.

The tweet triggered a flurry of responses from several Twitter users who expressed their support for the proposal.

I have an invite if you need one @KremlinRussia_E — Jack Butcher (@jackbutcher) February 13, 2021 ×

A surprise chat between tech billionaire Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on new audio-based social network Clubhouse propelled the app to the top of the startup charts and sparked a scramble for invitations to the exclusive service.

For Musk's appearance with the boss of the trading app Robinhood, the maximum capacity of 5,000 people was quickly reached, so secondary overflow "rooms" were opened.

The interaction between the two entrepreneurs on the platform last week came amid intense interest in the news around Robinhood, the online brokerage caught up in a wild stockmarket battle between retail investors and big Wall Street funds.

Demand for invitations to the less-than-a-year-old service -- members get to invite a limited number of friends during its pre-launch period -- is so hot, a market for them has grown on platforms like Reddit, eBay, and Craigslist.