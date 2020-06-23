Microsoft Teams now available for personal use

Microsoft has rolled out, in preview, the personal version of its video calling app Teams for both Android and iOS and it will be fully rolled out in the coming weeks.

Users can opt for this feature by adding their personal account or signing up using the phone number. Microsoft Teams will allow users to switch between personal and work accounts.



"Just like you do with Teams at work, you can stay connected with friends and loved ones through messaging and video calling. Create groups to chat and call, so you can stay connected with your family, your book club, your virtual Friday happy hour group, or whoever your group may be. You can also chat or call one-on-one. Our goal is that Teams will become the messaging hub for all your personal chats and video and voice calls, with fun features like sharing GIFs, photos, videos, documents, and even location already integrated," read the official Microsoft blog.



Earlier this month, Microsoft Teams introduced a custom background option for video calls

The feature allows you to replace your background in Team meetings with your own custom images or with the ones provided online by Microsoft. Users also have the option to simply blur the background.

Furthermore, Teams users can now put on live captions during their calls and meetings. The company is working on introducing AI-based real-time noise suppression in Teams meetings later this year.

Videoconferencing has become necessary for work and social life as people around the world hunker down at home to avoid the spread coronavirus.

