/Surviving the AI boom: The top skills you need to stay employable

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a tool; it is completely redesigning how businesses operate. As the global workplace undergoes a massive transformation, the most pressing question for students and working professionals is how to remain employable.

Industry leaders are clear that the days of relying solely on traditional management skills are over. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently emphasised that "the future belongs to makers, not just managers." As major companies move beyond simply adopting AI, professionals must urgently upskill to stay relevant in a rapidly shifting economy.

Master AI literacy and data skills

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The foundation of future employability is basic AI literacy. This means understanding generative AI, machine learning, and how to effectively use these tools to boost productivity across different professions.

Data from the Naukri JobSpeak Index shows exactly where the demand lies, with AI and machine learning roles surging 33 per cent year-on-year in July. Overall white-collar hiring also rose 5 per cent, driven largely by this ongoing tech boom.

To stay competitive, professionals need to strengthen their digital proficiency. This includes learning data analysis, cloud computing, and data-driven decision-making. Students, in particular, should make AI literacy and analytical thinking a core part of their education alongside their main subjects.

The rising value of 'human' skills

While technical knowledge is crucial, human skills will quickly become your greatest asset. As artificial intelligence automates routine and repetitive tasks, the value shifts significantly to what machines cannot replicate.

Critical thinking, emotional intelligence, complex problem-solving, and leadership are becoming incredibly valuable. Anand Mahindra noted that as the world becomes more digital, "the more valuable the human touch will be." Professionals must combine their technical knowledge with these human-centric skills to solve real-world problems. Developing deep domain expertise in specific fields like healthcare, finance, or engineering will also help workers stay indispensable.

Adaptability and lifelong learning

Companies are now redesigning work at the task level, using AI to free employees for higher-value, creative work rather than just reducing overall headcount. This means workers must learn to collaborate with AI, using it as a daily productivity partner for research and content creation rather than seeing it as a threat.