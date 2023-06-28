Survey reveals 43% companies set to utilise AI interviews by next year

Artificial intelligence is already making its presence felt across various sectors with many fearing that the tech may replace jobs making human intelligence irrelevant. A new survey now unravels how AI can play a dominant role in the hiring process in companies rendering the jobs of hiring managers meaningless and increasing the chances of making them unemployed. According to a recent survey by Resume Builder, currently, only 10 percent of companies use AI interviews, but 43 percent plan to incorporate them into their hiring practices by next year or are already using them.

The rise of AI chatbots in the form of interviewers has sparked interest among companies, with a significant number planning to incorporate AI interviews into their hiring practices but while there is optimism about improving efficiency, some companies are cautious about relying solely on AI for candidate selection.

Many companies are increasingly accepting AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Bard for conducting interviews with job candidates. Benefits and concerns of AI interviews Of the companies that are either using or planning to implement AI interviews, around two-thirds believe that it will improve hiring efficiency. Over half of them expect AI to eventually replace human hiring managers.

However, despite these expectations, companies are not ready to completely hand over the reins to robots. Approximately 80 percent of the respondents stated that AI interviews are more likely to screen out qualified candidates. Only 15 percent mentioned that AI would be used to make candidate decisions without any human input, as per reports. Risks and challenges of AI Interviews The challenges of potential bias and the unfamiliarity of candidates with AI interviews highlight the need for careful consideration and evaluation of these tools to ensure fair and effective hiring processes.

Stacie Haller, Chief Career Advisor at Resume Builder, acknowledged that AI tools can be biased, and managers need to be aware of these risks.

Watch | Concert economics explained: The craze for high-profile concerts × The new AI tools being introduced are more advanced versions of an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), which also screens out candidates, Haller told FOX Business adding, the use of chatbot technology for interviews can be unsettling for job candidates.

Haller explains that most candidates today are not accustomed to interviewing with a bot, as it is a different experience than having a conversation with another human. Impact on candidate selection and hiring process In the survey, many managers agreed that AI interviews are likely to eliminate candidates that may not be filtered out by a human or an ATS. However, they also mentioned that AI interviews are used in an effort to expedite the hiring process.