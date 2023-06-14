How to reduce your electricity bill in summer months

As we all battle scorching heat in the month of June, buying an air conditioner seems like a great idea. But, it is important to keep certain things in mind before purchasing an AC so that your electricity bill does not wreck your budget. As a consumer, one should make an informed decision while buying an air conditioner that consumes less electricity. Today, we will discuss a few crucial factors to pick the most pocket-friendly AC. These hacks can help you reduce your bill and also keep cool in the summer.

Understanding star ratings:

While purchasing electronic appliances for your home such as ACs, refrigerators, or washing machines, we need to be mindful of the star ratings given to the product. These products are given between one and five stars as per their energy efficiency. It is a common misconception that fewer stars mean less power consumption. On the contrary, electronic products with fewer stars tend to consume more power.

Reduce power consumption:

For understanding an air conditioner's power consumption one needs to understand that an AC with two stars uses more power than a product with five stars. While a one-star air conditioner may look like a good option at the beginning, the electricity bill will make it extremely expensive in the long run. On the other hand, buying a five-star air conditioner will be more expensive initially. But it will consume less energy and result in major long-term savings.

Benefits of buying a five-star air conditioner:

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has stated that a five-star air conditioner can save around 20 to 22 percent electricity as compared to a one-star AC. Let us understand this through an example. If a one-star AC consumes 200 units of electricity every month, a five-star AC will use only 160 units. This can result in great savings.