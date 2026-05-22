/Spotify launches AI Studio app to create personalised podcasts and daily briefings

Spotify has introduced a new artificial intelligence-powered desktop application called Studio, marking its entry into the growing space of personalised audio content.

The app, released under Spotify Labs, allows users to generate customised podcasts and daily briefings by connecting personal data such as emails, calendars and notes. The launch places Spotify in direct competition with tools like Google NotebookLM, which offer similar AI-driven content generation features.

What Spotify’s new AI app can do

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The Studio app enables users to create podcasts based on topics or personal information. It can generate audio content by combining user inputs with online data.

For example, users can ask the app to:

Create a daily audio briefing

Generate a podcast on a specific topic

Combine travel plans, calendar events and recommendations into one audio guide

The app also supports multi-step requests, allowing users to customise content in detail.

Personalised audio powered by AI agents

Spotify’s new app includes an AI agent that can browse the web and use personal context to build audio content.

This means the app can:

Pull information from schedules and bookings

Add recommendations based on user preferences

Create tailored audio experiences for different situations

All generated podcasts are saved privately in the user’s Spotify library and can be accessed across devices.

Early preview with limited access

Spotify has said that the Studio app is currently in a research preview stage. It is being rolled out in more than 20 markets and is available only to selected users aged 18 and above.

The company has also noted that AI-generated content may not always be accurate, as the feature is still under development.

Competition in the AI audio space

The launch highlights a growing trend where technology companies are using AI to create personalised audio content.

Tools like Google NotebookLM have already popularised the idea of turning information into podcast-style formats. Other companies and platforms are also exploring similar features.

Spotify’s move shows its intention to expand beyond music streaming and strengthen its position in the broader audio ecosystem.

Shift towards non-coder accessibility

Spotify had earlier introduced a command-line tool for developers to create AI-generated podcasts. With the Studio app, the company is now making these features available to non-technical users.

This shift could help expand adoption by making AI tools easier to use for a wider audience.

What this means for users and industry

The introduction of AI-powered podcast creation tools reflects a broader change in how content is consumed.

Instead of reading or searching manually, users can now receive information in audio format tailored to their needs.

For the industry, this signals a move towards more personalised and automated content experiences, where AI plays a central role in content creation and delivery.

What happens next

Spotify is expected to continue developing the Studio app and add more features over time, including deeper integrations and improved accuracy.