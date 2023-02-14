South Korea joins the AI race; aims to become a global leader

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the hot keyword in recent months.

Since its inception in the form of ChatGPT and various other Chatbot AI, the global race, which has just begun, is soon expected to get crowded.

Now, South Korea aims to take the baton of manufacturing chips for the booming AI industry.

Recently, a South Korea-based startup, Rebellions.AI, launched its own chips and is set to win South Korean government contracts.

Currently, the market is dominated by the US-based chip designer Nvidia, with a weighted share of about 86 per cent in the power supply for a few of the world's biggest cloud services.

Rebellion.AI's recent launch, called the atom chip, is fast emerging as a strong competitor as the firm aims for the tag of being the largest AI-supporting chip manufacturer.

What makes this competition so intense?

The growth in the number of users of AI technology is unprecedented.

The users of ChatGPT rose to around 100 million in just 2 months after its launch, setting a new record for the fastest user growth.

Even Google rushed to tap into this market through its very own chatbot called "Bard", hinting at an AI boom.

Leading the race to manufacture AI-supporting chips will be a good win for any company.

Currently, Nvidia dominates the market. But South Korea is joining the race to penetrate and become the market leader.

Companies worldwide aim to secure government backing to produce a growing demand for AI.

South Korea wishes to foster a domestic industry, with a solid investment of nearly $800 million over the next five years, to lift the Korean AI chip market share from 0 to 80 per cent by 2030.

The chip by Rebellion.AI consumes only 20 per cent power compared to what Nvidia a100 chips consume, which specialises in Chatbot AI applications.

As countries such as Japan, Germany, the United States, Taiwan, and China aim to support their interest in diversifying by providing funding to the semiconductor industry, South Korea remains strong on securing a separate designation aimed at making it a global manufacturer.