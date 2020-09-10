South Korea: Battery-powered masks to fight coronavirus, foggy glasses unveiled

South Korean tech giant LG Electronics has invented a battery-powered mask to protect the transmission of a novel coronavirus, with features aimed to tackle difficulties faced while donning conventional masks.

LG Electronics' PuriCare Wearable has embedded two fans and particle air filters that function to clean incoming and outgoing air confronted by the mask, which will also clear the fog accumulated in the masks.

"Breathing is the biggest concern when it comes to wearing a face mask and disposable masks come with a huge environment cost," said Choi Yoon-hee, a senior official at LG Electronics' air solution product team to news agency Reuters.

The company has also offered a chargeable-case that will be included in the kit, which charges the battery and disinfects the mask with the help of UV rays.

It said the battery life of the device is about eight hours on low-power mode and two hours on its highest setting.

LG has yet to take a call on the price of the mask that it plans to roll out in select markets in the fourth quarter.

Tech firms have started developing devices that can help in preventing the spread of coronavirus that has globally killed over 900,000 people and infected nearly 30 million.