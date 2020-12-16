Soon, Facebook will be able to read your mind

Facebook is now developing a tool to read people’s minds. No, this isn’t an extrapolation. The social media giant, which is currently under fire from regulators around the world is developing a neural sensor to detect people’s thoughts, and to convert them into action.

On Tuesday, the company also announced plans to come up with a tool which would summarise news articles for readers without reading any.

The announcements were in Facebook’s end-of-year company meeting. Facebook has been mired with controversies about user data, growing employee discontent, and multiple lawsuits in the world.

BuzzFeed news reported that it was able to obtain the audio clips of the company meetings, where such plans were discussed.

Also read: Facebook closes fake accounts linked to French military and Russia



The meeting was laden with pre-recorded messages by key figures at Facebook, many of whom referred to 2020 as a trying year given the pandemic.

Facebook and other social media giants have been put under the watchful eye of governments for doing little to counter fake news about the virus, and in the recently concluded presidential elections in the United States.



The company, during the address claimed to have added 20,000 people to its workforce. Owing to the pandemic, the company saw record usage this year.



During the meeting, Facebook focused on the company’s interest and commitment to artificial intelligence, with an official claiming that new systems would allow AI to run 30 times faster and to even train itself!

Also read: Facebook launches 'Collab' as TikTok's competition

Schroepfer added that AI is the key too in battling hate speech, misinformation, and content related issues. According to him, Facebook is now able to detect 95 per cent of all hate speech on the platform.

Currently, the company is caught up in antitrust lawsuit in the United States, while Australia is forcing Facebook to pay journalists for news content. In addition, the European Union is also clamping down on social media giants.