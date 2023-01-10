'Software developer' wins top jobs of 2023, despite massive layoffs: Report

'Software developer' secured the top spot on US News & World Report's list of the best occupations of 2023, moving up from the number five spot last year, according to a Bloomberg report.

That despite high-profile and massive layoffs at big IT giants, including Meta, Salesforce, and Amazon.com.

For thousands of tech professionals around the world, the new year has already started on a sombre note as multinational corporations have already let go of more staff in the first five days of January than they did in the entire month of December 2022.

Data from the tracking website Layoffs Tracker shows that tech organisations around the world have already declared layoffs that will affect 28,096 people through the fifth of the month. This is 17,074 layoffs more than were announced in December, a 64.5 percent increase.

In 2023, job security will be a top concern. For some looking to more secure industries, the appeal of big tech has faded as economic fears mount and the prospect of additional layoffs looms.

Over a quarter of laid-off computer professionals, according to a recent ZipRecruiter survey, switched industries.

For those who want to stay in tech, the competition is heating up as candidates compete for a shrinking pool of positions.

Still, US News ranked jobs using the Bureau of Labor Statistics data based on hiring demand, growth, median wage, employment rate, future career prospects, stress level, and work-life balance, said the Bloomberg report.

Opportunities for software engineers in the tech industry are still aplenty outside of the Bay Area, although the outlook may have dimmed somewhat.

Businesses in traditional industries, from finance to retail, have long faced a need for more software engineers and are now keen to acquire top personnel.

However, they are unable to compete with Silicon Valley rates.

US News declares a clear winner for individuals seeking the greatest job security: The survey lists 13 of the top 20 professions with the best job security, including registered nurse and medical and health services manager.



