Slack's ChatGPT bot will interact with your colleagues on your behalf

The dawn of Artificial Intelligence is throwing in the advanced light of lightening up your workload amid concerns that it may deem many workers jobless in the times to come. This time, Salesforce-owned Slack announced that it will integrate a new AI-powered app that will help you craft standard replies to your colleagues "in seconds."

Slack's AI replies: How will it work?

Users with access to the app will be able to "draft reply" and choose not to type out a response themselves.

There is no clarity as yet on how detailed these responses will be. A user, however, will be able to edit the AI-generated response to tailor it to suit the conversation.

The ChatGPT Slack: Will it make you productive at work?

The ChatGPT Slack bot will be able to help you find answers “on any project or topic”. It will summarise channels or threads so you can keep yourself updated at work with an AI-powered consistency.

What about Einstein GPT? How is it different from Slack's ChatGPT infusion?

Salesforce had earlier announced that the launch launch Einstein GPT, its take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT model for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software systems. Salesforce had said earlier that Einstein GPT infuses both Salesforce’s and OpenAI’s AI technology. This will allow the users to generate emails which a salesperson can send to customers. Furthermore, this will enable the concerned person at the company to craft responses to customer questions, and create “targeted content” for marketers.

Several companies, including Microsoft, Google, and Meta, are also looking at ways to infuse Artificial Intelligence into their products.

Earlier this week, Microsoft introduced an AI CoPilot for Microsoft 365, which, similarly, can write customisable emails or messages to customers as well as create marketing content.

Google has also integrated AI tools into its productivity apps, including Meet and Spaces.

