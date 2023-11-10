Silicon valley company launches AI pin that can beam content onto your palm

Artificial Intelligence is all the rage these days. It is in our phones, on our computers, and now you can even wear it on your lapel, on your clothes.

Humane, a Silicon Valley startup firm, on Thursday released a device called the AI Pin that can be worn on clothing.

AI Pin

The device that is designed to be worn on clothing uses a virtual assistant that is powered by GPT 4 technology from OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

In a market overrun by products boasting an AI based system, what's unique about this device is that it has no traditional screen. Instead, it relies almost entirely on Artificial Intelligence to interact with the user.

"Ai Pin is the embodiment of our vision to integrate AI into the fabric of daily life, enhancing our capabilities without overshadowing our humanity," said Humane co-founder and President Imran Chaudhri in a statement. Chaudhri has previously worked with Apple.

AI Pin features

The AI Pin has been priced at $699 (around 58,000 INR) and in the United States it will be available for order starting November 16th.

Designed to reduce dependency on smartphones, the AI pin offers a laser beam scanning projection system that beams content on to a user's palm.

It comes with a 13-megapixel camera that offers a 120 degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture., and comes with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of eMMC storage.

For connectivity, it has 4G (eSIM technology), dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS.