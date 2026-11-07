/Shopping for Diwali online? These cyber scams could drain your bank account

A Diwali shopping deal that looks too good to miss could leave your bank account empty. As consumers turn to Instagram, Facebook and online shopping platforms for festive offers, cybercriminals are using fake advertisements, fraudulent payment links and misleading WhatsApp messages to target unsuspecting buyers.

The scams range from sellers collecting payments for products they never deliver to fake cashback offers designed to steal banking information. One circulating message even falsely claims that the government is offering an Rs 8,000 Diwali bonus in the Prime Minister's name.

Here are five common festive scams and the steps you can take to avoid them.

1. Fake shopping websites and social media sellers

Fraudsters create attractive advertisements on Instagram and Facebook, offering expensive products at unusually low prices. Fake customer reviews and product photographs make these pages appear genuine. After receiving payment, the seller may disappear, leaving customers without their orders or refunds.

Stay safe: Check the seller's history, contact details and independent reviews. Prefer established shopping platforms and avoid paying unfamiliar sellers in advance.

2. Fake cashback and UPI payment links

Some fraudulent offers promise cashback after a purchase. Instead, they direct users to suspicious payment links or ask them to enter banking details.

Remember: You do not need to enter your UPI PIN to receive money. A request to enter your PIN to claim cashback should be treated as a warning sign.

Stay safe: Never share your UPI PIN, OTP, passwords or card details. Check payment requests carefully before approving them.

3. Fake shopping apps and malware

Fraudsters may circulate links to counterfeit shopping applications promising exclusive Diwali discounts. Installing apps from unverified sources can expose devices to malware and put personal information at risk.

Stay safe: Download applications only from official app stores and check the developer's name before installing them.

4. Fake government Diwali bonus messages

A WhatsApp message claiming that the Centre is offering an Rs 8,000 Diwali bonus in the Prime Minister's name has been flagged as fake. Its accompanying link leads to a fraudulent website designed to collect personal information.

Stay safe: Do not click or forward such messages. Verify government benefit announcements through official government websites and channels.

5. Fake delivery and customer care messages

Fraudsters may also impersonate delivery companies or customer support teams. They can send fake delivery links or advertise fraudulent customer care numbers in search results.