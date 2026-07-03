/Samsung could soon enter the AI glasses race. Here's what the leaks reveal

The competition to build AI-powered smart glasses is becoming more intense, and Samsung appears ready to join the race. A recently released promotional video has sparked speculation that Samsung is working on smart glasses designed to compete with Meta's Ray-Ban AI glasses. Although Samsung has not officially announced the device, the wearable briefly appeared in teaser footage, giving technology enthusiasts their clearest hint yet that the company is preparing a new AI product. If launched, the glasses would mark Samsung's biggest step into AI wearables beyond smartphones and smartwatches.

What does the leak reveal?

The leaked video does not reveal the full design or specifications, but it strongly suggests Samsung is developing lightweight smart glasses focused on everyday use rather than bulky mixed-reality headsets.

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Industry reports indicate the glasses could integrate closely with Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem and Galaxy AI platform. Users may be able to interact using voice commands, receive notifications, capture photos and videos, navigate using real-time directions and access AI-powered assistance without taking out their phone.

Samsung has not confirmed these features, and the final product could differ from early expectations.

Why is Samsung entering the AI glasses market?

Technology companies increasingly believe AI wearables could become the next major computing platform. Instead of constantly looking at a smartphone, users may eventually access AI through glasses that understand voice commands, recognise objects, translate conversations and provide useful information in real time. Meta has already gained momentum with its Ray-Ban smart glasses, which combine cameras, speakers and Meta AI into an everyday wearable. Samsung now appears to be preparing its own alternative as demand for AI-powered consumer devices continues to grow.

Competition is moving beyond smartphones