Russia is seeking extra fines from Twitter for failure to delete 'banned content': Report

Russia wants to fine technology giant Twitter an additional $321,586 (24 million roubles) for failing to remove certain content which remains banned in Russia, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to state communications regulator Roskomnadzor, Twitter is complying with the demand to remove banned content but is taking too long. Due to this, Twitter remains shut in the country till May 15. TASS also reported that under Russia’s Administrative Offences Code, fine of upto 4 million roubles over failure to remove content was imposed on Twitter. Even then, no date for the hearing has been set so far.

In April, a Russian court had issued three separate fines against Twitter, which amounted to 8.9 million roubles for the company had allegedly failed to delete banned content. According to Roskomnadzor, this content includes child pornography, drug abuse, and suicide.

Twitter claims that it a zero-tolerance policy for child abuse and opposed the promotion of suicide. It has also denied its platforms being used to promote illegal activities.

Over the recent few months, Russia has stepped up efforts to assert more control over social media platforms and technology companies. Besides Twitter, Russian authorities are suing Google, Facebook and other companies for being unable to delete posts that urged children to participate in “illegal protests”.

The outrage has multiplied after the jailing of fierce Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who was allegedly poisoned by Russian authorities using a Soviet-era nerve agent called Novichok. Russia has ardently denied this charge. Since his return to Russia, pro-Navalny supporters have conducted multiple rallies across the country and have demanded his release but to no avail.

Many allege that the critic is not receiving enough medical care in jail and is at continuous risk of dying.

(With inputs from agencies)