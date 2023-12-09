Researchers shock the world by converting diamonds into data storage devices

Diamonds are not just jewels but can also act like data storage devices, a new research has established.

City College researchers of New York have achieved this significant breakthrough by harnessing the unique properties of diamonds.

This groundbreaking approach, detailed in a study published in Nature Nanotechnology, revolves around utilising "colour centres" within diamonds – minute flaws where atoms are absent.

The research was led by Richard G. Monge and Tom Delord, and it has transformed these gems into potent data storage devices.

Science behind the storage breakthrough

The key lies in these "colour centres," where tiny flaws create spots capable of absorbing light. Tom Delord, a postdoctoral research associate at CCNY, explained that the team exploited this feature to store various images at the same location in the diamond.

This was achieved by using a laser of a slightly different colour to input different information into different atoms within the same microscopic spots.

Challenges that researchers faced

One common obstacle in optical data storage is the diffraction limit, a physical constraint preventing the close packing of data. However, the CCNY method ingeniously sidesteps this issue.

By adjusting the colour (or wavelength) of the light used, the researchers can target different colour centres in close proximity, enabling the packing of more data into a confined space.

Reusable approach: Data can be erased and re-uploaded

Notably, the method developed at CCNY isn't a one-time solution. The data written into these diamond defects can be erased and rewritten repeatedly. According to Delord, this new technique allows the team to write and read tiny bits of data at a molecular level, reaching down to a single atom.

The achieved data density is an impressive 25GB per square inch – a feat that envisions storing the entirety of a Blu-Ray disc's content within a space smaller than a postage stamp.

Is diamond storage commercially viable?

While the idea of using diamonds for data storage might initially evoke concerns about cost, the researchers suggest that lab-grown diamonds could potentially make this technology commercially acceptable.

Furthermore, this innovative approach aligns with a broader trend in exploring unconventional materials for data storage. For instance, Microsoft's Project Silica is investigating the use of quartz glass for cloud storage solutions, leveraging the durability of glass to preserve large volumes of digital data over extended periods.