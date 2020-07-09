Republican lawmakers accuse Twitter of being biased against conservatives

Trump's party has come out in support of the US President Donald Trump and has accused Twitter of being biased against conservatives.

Two US Republican lawmakers on Wednesday accused Twitter of being biased against conservatives. The lawmakers Jim Jordan and James Sensenbrenner have accused Twitter of not keeping content moderation as neutral and has alleged that the social media platform is more harsh towards the conservatives.

They have demanded information about the social media platform's reactions to two tweets by President Donald Trump.

Also watch: Facebook boycott leaders 'disappointed' after meeting with CEO Zuckerberg

The lawmakers specifically raised concerns on Twitter's reaction on Trump's tweet where he claimed to use "serious force" to keep protesters from creating an autonomous zone in Washington, D.C. Twitter had attached a warning message with the tweet stating that the content violated a policy against abusive behavior.

The other tweet they highlighted was where Trump's tweet was published with a warning message claiming the tweet, establishing a possible link between mailed ballots and voter fraud, could confuse voters.

"Twitter’s discrimination against conservative voices is extremely alarming. These actions give rise to concerns that the company is systematically engaged in the disparate treatment of political speech and is deceiving users of the platform by not uniformly applying its terms of service," they wrote in a letter to Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter.

They also accused a Twitter official of using using insulting language to talk about the president and a White House official. However, they did not name the official.

Twitter has acknowledged the letter, but has not issued a reply to the same.