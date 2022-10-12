Report: ‘The Right Stuff’, right-wing dating app users claim they were contacted by FBI

In the past few days, users of the conservative dating app, The Right Stuff, created by former United States president Donald Trump's staffers claim that they have been contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and police. According to reports, people are supposedly getting these calls after answering one of the questions on the app.

Launched on September 30, John McEntee is the co-founder and CEO of the app and a former political aide in the Trump administration. The right-wing dating app is also backed by conservative PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

Reportedly, the app has largely been dubbed as a failure because of its only invite system which makes it impossible to join. Furthermore, reports claim there are no women who have signed up for the app.

Meanwhile, one of the questions that people are asked while they are making their profile is a finish-the-sentence prompt which reads “January 6 was …”. This of course refers to the January 6 insurrection when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol after his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections.

Some reviewers claimed that they were being contacted by the FBI or the police after answering this question.

“I answered the question about January 6th honestly and the next day I have two police officers at my door telling me that they got a call alleging that I was involved in domestic terrorism??? This app was clearly created by Democrats as a way to subvert our constitutional rights as conservative Americans. Do not use this app unless you want to be harassed by left-wing fascists,” claimed one of the users on Apple's App store.

Another person alleged, “Ok app asks about January 6th, harmless, right? I said I was there because I was a patriot that’s why I am on this dating app – I use this app for hardly an evening and is it a coincidence I get a call from an FBI agent the SAME DAY????”. The person added, “Seriously, what stunt are they trying to pull?? Whoever developed this has to be deepstate setting us up…I came here to find love not a d*** warrant!!!!&&$@”.

As of earlier this month, the app has received over 120 reviews and a 2.4-star rating on Apple’s app store. Reviewers have also complained about the invite-only system, with one person saying, “So I love the idea and setup of the app but the whole reason I wanted to get this app was because I don’t know any conservatives in my area and wanted to get connected to them.”

They added, “But because it’s invite only I cannot use the app. If you make it available to everyone, just have a verification system instead or have a way for people like me to get in without an invite, it’d be so much better.”

Another person on the App store wrote, “Set up your profile then be told you can only join by invite only. What an absolute garbage way of making a dating app. Immediately deleted it as it’s guaranteed to have an extremely small pool of profiles because of this design. It’s basically designed to fail.”

(With inputs from agencies)



