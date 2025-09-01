/Personalised learning with AI: How classrooms are evolving explained

Artificial intelligence (AI) is slowly becoming part of classrooms and learning apps worldwide. AI can adjust lessons to fit each student’s needs. It can be personalised for each learner, where every learner follows a path built around their strengths, weaknesses, and goals.

According to a 2023 report by UNESCO, AI-based education tools can “create individual learning pathways” and help reduce learning gaps, especially in large classrooms. Platforms such as Duolingo and DreamBox already use AI to adapt lessons in real time based on student performance.

How AI Builds Learning Paths

AI systems collect data on how a student performs in quizzes, assignments, and practice exercises. They then analyse this information to design a customised learning journey. A report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) noted that adaptive systems can quickly identify “where learners are struggling and adjust content accordingly.” This means a student strong in grammar but weak in vocabulary gets extra vocabulary practice while moving ahead in grammar.

Adaptive Content and Feedback

AI tutors can change the difficulty of tasks automatically. If a student solves problems easily, the system moves them to advanced topics. If they struggle, it gives extra practice or simpler explanations.

Immediate feedback is another advantage. A study published found that students using AI-powered platforms received corrections instantly, which improved concept mastery faster than waiting for teacher feedback. Language apps like Duolingo use this approach, showing learners their mistakes as they practise.

Motivation and Engagement

AI can also keep students motivated. Some tools use gamification, points, badges, or even animated characters to make lessons engaging. The University of Illinois found that “personalised systems improve learner motivation by giving relevant and challenging tasks.” For children, AI tutors can even appear as virtual instructors based on familiar characters, making learning feel interactive and fun.

The Future of Personalised Learning

While AI tools are not a replacement for teachers, they can make education more inclusive and effective. Teachers can use AI reports to see exactly where students need help, saving time in crowded classrooms. UNESCO has stressed that AI should remain a support system, ensuring “teachers guide critical thinking while AI handles routine and repetitive tasks.”