OpenAI’s head of trust and safety dept resigns citing pressure on family life

OpenAI's chief of the trust and safety department tendered his resignation Friday (July 21) citing pressure on his family life. In a LinkedIn post, Dave Willner wrote that his work was affecting his family life. However, he added that he will be available for advisory work.

Trust and safety departments across the tech industry have come under intense scrutiny amid fears of increasing hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content on social media platforms.

OpenAI is yet to release a statement following Willner’s resignation. Also, it was not clear whether or not his resignation was accepted.

OpenAI’s official to prioritise family

In his LinkedIn post, Willner wrote, “Anyone with young children and a super intense job can relate to that tension, I think, and these past few months have really crystallised for me that I was going to have to prioritise one or the other."

“I've moved teaching the kids to swim and ride their bikes to the top of my OKRs (objectives and key results) this summer,” he added.

Willner joined OpenAI in February 2022, after having worked at Airbnb and Meta.

His role in the company was to build “the processes and capabilities to prevent misuse and abuse of AI technologies".

OpenAI’s GPT-4 conundrum

Willner’s resignation comes amid rising concerns at OpenAI about the potential misuse of its multimodal version of GPT-4 that comes with image-recognition support.

As of now, its public access is being curtailed, a New York Times revealed Tuesday (July 18).

The model can not only generate and process text but it can also analyse and interpret images, opening up a new dimension of interaction with Artificial Intelligence.

OpenAI is concerned that these features if made available to the public, could potentially run afoul of laws in regions like Europe, where the use of biometric information requires explicit consent.

OpenAI facing class action lawsuit over privacy concerns

A federal class action lawsuit was filed against the company this week in California, alleging that it engaged in the misappropriation of personal information for training purposes.

The complaint was lodged in the Northern District of California and comprises 15 different causes of action. Among the allegations are violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, as well as various state consumer rights laws and common-law torts.

The crux of the claims is the contention that OpenAI purportedly obtained the plaintiffs' private information without consent, effectively "stealing" it to develop a highly valuable product without providing any form of compensation.