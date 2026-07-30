/OpenAI to give 100,000 researchers free access to its most powerful AI models in push to speed up scientific discovery

OpenAI is taking its biggest step yet to bring frontier AI into research laboratories. The company has announced ChatGPT for Academic Researchers, a programme that will give 100,000 researchers at eligible universities and research institutions free access to its most advanced AI models. The goal is simple: let scientists use AI to solve the problems they understand best instead of having OpenAI decide what should be researched.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomed the initiative on X, saying the company is "very close to models that will significantly accelerate scientific discovery" and that "the best way to do this is for us to empower scientists, not to try to figure out everything ourselves."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How the programme will work

The rollout will begin this summer with 10,000 researchers, before expanding to 100,000 participants by 2027. Eligible researchers will receive access to GPT-5.6 Sol Pro, OpenAI's flagship reasoning model, and will be able to invite up to four collaborators from the same institution. Beyond ChatGPT, the package includes more than 75 specialised life science skills covering genetics, genomics, protein modelling and drug discovery. Researchers will also gain tools that connect to scientific papers, genomic databases, satellite imagery and computational notebooks, alongside Codex, OpenAI's coding assistant for analysing data and writing research software.

Why OpenAI believes this could speed up science



The company says its latest models are becoming increasingly capable of handling research-level reasoning. According to OpenAI, GPT-5.6 Sol scores 83% on FrontierMath Tier 4, up from 72.5% for its previous model. On GeneBench Pro, which measures biological data analysis, the model completes just over 31% of complex tasks. OpenAI will also provide training sessions so researchers can learn how to use the tools effectively.

Part of a bigger scientific push