/OpenAI pushes cyber AI into Europe but Anthropic still not releasing Mythos

OpenAI has said it will provide the European Union with access to its new cybersecurity-focused AI model, GPT-5.5-Cyber, while Anthropic has not yet extended similar access for its Mythos model. The announcement marks a key development in how advanced AI tools are being shared with governments and institutions. According to OpenAI, the model will be available in a limited preview to selected partners, including businesses, cyber agencies and EU bodies.

What access the EU will get

European organisations, including the EU AI Office and cybersecurity authorities, will be able to test and review GPT-5.5-Cyber. The aim is to allow regulators and experts to closely monitor how the model works and how it could be used in real-world security scenarios. Officials said this access would help address concerns around safety and ensure that the deployment of such tools is properly understood. According to EU spokesperson Thomas Regnier, discussions between OpenAI and the European Commission are ongoing, with further meetings planned.

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Why Anthropic’s Mythos is not yet available

While OpenAI has moved ahead with access, Anthropic has not yet provided the EU with preview access to its Mythos model. The EU has confirmed that discussions with Anthropic are taking place, but they are still at an earlier stage. Officials said that while several meetings have been held, no agreement similar to OpenAI’s current arrangement has been reached so far.

This difference highlights varying approaches among AI companies when it comes to sharing advanced cybersecurity tools with regulators.

Growing focus on AI in cybersecurity

The move comes at a time when AI tools are increasingly being used in cybersecurity. Models like GPT-5.5-Cyber are designed to help identify vulnerabilities, analyse threats and support defence systems. Recent developments, including the release of Mythos, have raised concerns about how powerful such tools could be, especially if used without proper oversight.

By granting access to the EU, OpenAI is positioning its model as a tool that can be monitored and used responsibly by trusted institutions.

What OpenAI has said

OpenAI officials have said that cybersecurity should not be managed by companies alone. The company’s Head of OpenAI for Countries, George Osborne, stated that collaboration with governments and institutions is important to ensure safety. He added that making such tools available to trusted partners can help improve security and support public safety efforts.

What this means for Europe

Access to GPT-5.5-Cyber could allow European institutions to better understand how AI can be used in defence systems. It may also help shape future policies around AI and cybersecurity. At the same time, the delay in accessing Anthropic’s Mythos shows that not all AI tools are being shared at the same pace.

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