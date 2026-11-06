/OpenAI promises to protect households from rising electricity bills linked to AI data centres

OpenAI has announced new commitments for its future data centres, promising to pay the full cost of the electricity it consumes and the infrastructure needed to power its facilities. The move comes amid growing opposition to large AI computing projects in the US, where communities are increasingly concerned about rising electricity bills, water use and environmental damage.

Announced on November 5, the commitments also include publishing construction plans, disclosing energy and water consumption, creating local jobs and seeking community input before projects move ahead. The company, led by Sam Altman, has also urged policymakers to turn similar commitments into formal rules.

OpenAI promises to protect electricity customers

Under its National Community Compact, OpenAI says it will cover the electricity costs associated with its future computing campuses, along with the infrastructure required to support them. It also plans to provide financial assurances before major spending begins. These are intended to protect other electricity customers if a data centre project is delayed, reduced in scale or cancelled. The commitment addresses a major concern surrounding AI infrastructure: whether the enormous power requirements of data centres could push up electricity costs for households and other businesses.

Water use, noise and local jobs included

OpenAI has also outlined measures to address the environmental and community impact of its facilities. Each campus will have a water plan, with the company prioritising closed-loop or low-water cooling systems. It has promised to publicly disclose electricity and water consumption at individual sites. Construction plans and independent noise studies will also be published before operations begin and annually afterwards. The company says it will work with local businesses, unions and training providers to create employment opportunities. It also plans to publish estimates of expected jobs and report annually on hiring and apprenticeships.

Two documents the National Community Compact and Compute Campus Policy Blueprint set out the commitments. The compact applies to future campuses OpenAI owns and operates, while the policy blueprint proposes measures for federal, state and local governments.

AI data centre expansion faces growing scrutiny

OpenAI is not the only technology company facing pressure over the impact of its infrastructure expansion. Meta, Microsoft and Google have also outlined measures involving energy infrastructure, efficiency and local communities.

Anthropic said in February that it would cover electricity price increases resulting from its operations rather than pass those additional costs on to households and other consumers. The political pressure is also growing. According to the supplied context, the November 3 US elections saw voters in several jurisdictions approve restrictions on data centre development, while candidates calling for tighter oversight secured key victories.