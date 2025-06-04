OpenAI makes codex free for all ChatGPT users: Here’s what it means

OpenAI makes Codex free for all ChatGPT users, including free tier All ChatGPT users can now access Codex AI coding tool. OpenAI has announced that its AI-powered coding assistant, Codex, is now available to all ChatGPT users. From 4 June 2025, both free and Plus users can use Codex within ChatGPT without requiring a paid Pro or Enterprise plan.



This move is expected to benefit developers, students by making AI-assisted coding more accessible. Codex helps users write code, fix bugs, run tests and import projects from GitHub. It can also fetch tools or data online when required. The rollout has already begun, and OpenAI says this change is part of its aim to bring AI tools to more people.

OpenAI shared the news in a post on X, confirming that usage limits may be applied during high-demand periods to ensure fair access for everyone.



What is Codex?

Codex is OpenAI’s AI coding tool designed to understand natural language prompts and generate usable code. It runs on the codex-1 model, which is a version of OpenAI’s o3 model tailored for software development. Codex can perform a range of programming tasks, such as writing functions, debugging code, and updating pull requests. It integrates with GitHub and works via API and CLI, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced developers.

How Codex supports software development

Codex supports natural language and voice commands, allowing developers to easily create or update code. According to OpenAI, task durations vary depending on complexity; some tasks are completed in a minute, while others may take up to 30 minutes.

The new Codex mini latest model, has been introduced to improve response speed and make interactions smoother.

Safety, collaboration, and future updates

Safety is a key focus. Codex is built to block harmful code while helping with legitimate requests. Companies such as Cisco and Temporal have used Codex to automate routine work, allowing teams to focus on more complex development challenges.

OpenAI plans to connect Codex with CI tools and issue trackers, supporting team collaboration. While currently free, Codex may become a paid service for heavy users in the future. This update makes AI-powered coding more accessible to the wider development community.