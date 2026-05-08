/OpenAI launches GPT-5.5-Cyber: Key things to know about the new model

OpenAI has introduced a new artificial intelligence model called GPT-5.5-Cyber, designed specifically for cybersecurity use cases. The model is currently being released in a limited preview to selected and vetted teams, marking a focused step in how AI tools are being adapted for specialised industries. The announcement comes just a month after Anthropic introduced its Mythos model, which also focused on advanced cybersecurity capabilities.

What is GPT-5.5-Cyber and how is it different?

GPT-5.5-Cyber is a variation of OpenAI’s latest GPT-5.5 model. Unlike general-purpose versions, this model is designed to be more flexible for security-related tasks. OpenAI said the model is not necessarily more powerful than the standard version, but it is adjusted to allow cybersecurity teams to perform tasks that would otherwise be restricted by safety controls. This makes it easier for professionals to analyse threats, test systems and understand vulnerabilities without running into limitations that apply to public versions of AI tools.

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How cybersecurity teams can use it

According to OpenAI, GPT-5.5-Cyber is designed to support real-world cybersecurity workflows. These include identifying vulnerabilities in systems, analysing malware, validating patches and prioritising security issues. By reducing restrictions for trusted users, the model allows teams to work more efficiently on tasks that require deeper technical access. OpenAI said the goal is to help partners explore advanced workflows where specialised behaviour is necessary.

Why access is limited

The model is currently available only to a small group of vetted organisations. This controlled rollout is intended to ensure responsible use, given the sensitive nature of cybersecurity work.

A similar approach was seen with Anthropic’s Mythos model, which was also released to a limited group as part of its Project Glasswing initiative. These steps show that companies are being cautious while deploying advanced AI tools in critical areas like security.

Growing focus on AI in cybersecurity

The release of GPT-5.5-Cyber reflects a broader trend in the industry. AI is increasingly being used to detect vulnerabilities, analyse threats and improve system security.

Recent developments, including Anthropic’s Mythos, have shown how AI can identify complex bugs and assist security teams in ways that were difficult earlier. This has drawn attention from governments and financial institutions, highlighting the importance of such tools.

What this means for the industry

The introduction of specialised AI models for cybersecurity suggests that the field is moving towards more targeted solutions. Instead of using general AI systems, organisations are now adopting tools designed for specific tasks.

While these models can improve efficiency and detection, they also raise questions about how access should be managed and how risks can be controlled.

As GPT-5.5-Cyber continues its limited rollout, its impact will depend on how effectively teams use it in real-world scenarios. OpenAI may expand access in the future based on feedback from early users. For now, the release highlights how AI companies are focusing on practical applications, especially in areas like cybersecurity where accuracy and control are critical.