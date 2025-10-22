/OpenAI launches ChatGPT Atlas browser to challenge Google Chrome and Perplexity

OpenAI launched its new ChatGPT Atlas browser. “This is an AI-powered web browser built around ChatGPT,” OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said during a livestreamed event on Tuesday. He said AI “represents a rare, once-a-decade opportunity” to rethink the browser.

He posted on X



Our new AI-first web browser, ChatGPT Atlas, is here for macOS.

Please send feedback! Availability on other platforms to follow.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A new AI-driven browser experience

As per OpenAI, this new browser allows users to open a ChatGPT sidebar in any window to summarise pages, analyse data, compare products, or complete online tasks such as booking a trip or making purchases.

In its agent mode, ChatGPT Atlas can interact directly with websites on behalf of users, performing complex tasks from start to finish.

The browser is currently available globally on macOS and will soon roll out to Windows, iOS, and Android, OpenAI said in its official announcement.

Competing in a crowded AI browser market

The launch of ChatGPT Atlas places OpenAI in direct competition with a growing number of AI browsers such as Perplexity’s Comet and Opera’s Neon. These browsers integrate AI tools capable of summarising content, filling forms, and drafting code to make browsing more efficient.

Shares of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, dropped 1.6 per cent in afternoon trading following the announcement, reflecting market reaction to the new competition.

Google has already begun integrating its Gemini AI assistant into Chrome for U.S. users, with plans to extend support to its iOS app soon.

A challenge to Chrome’s dominance

ChatGPT Atlas represents OpenAI’s effort to expand beyond its core chatbot technology. Since the debut of ChatGPT in 2022, the company has sought new ways to grow amid increasing competition from Google, Anthropic, and other AI startups.

By embedding AI directly into the browsing experience, OpenAI aims to create a more interactive and intelligent internet tool one that goes beyond traditional search engines.

A recent Bloomberg report noted that this shift comes at a time when Big Tech companies are heavily investing in generative AI, reshaping the online information ecosystem.