/OpenAI introduces business agents in ChatGPT: Here's how they will help shoppers

OpenAI is giving businesses a new way to reach potential customers through ChatGPT. The company has introduced Businesses in ChatGPT, a beta feature that allows businesses to claim their profiles, update information about their products and services, and understand how users discover them through the AI chatbot.

The move could change how consumers find brands online. Instead of relying only on traditional search engines or company websites, users may increasingly discover products and interact with businesses directly through ChatGPT. OpenAI says ChatGPT has 1.2 billion weekly users, making the platform an increasingly important channel for businesses.

What is Business Hub in ChatGPT?

At the centre of the update is Business Hub, a tool that allows companies to claim and verify their business profiles. Once verified, businesses can manage details about their products and services. Retailers can also provide product feeds containing information such as prices and availability.

This could help ChatGPT display more accurate and up-to-date product information when users search for items or compare different options. Business Hub will also offer companies insights into how people discover and interact with them. These include business mentions, profile views and website clicks. However, OpenAI says it will not share users' private conversations with businesses. Instead, companies will receive aggregated engagement insights.

OpenAI's Business Agents could act like AI sales assistants

The more significant addition is Business Agents.

These are AI-powered agents that businesses can build, test and launch to interact with potential customers. For example, someone comparing two smartphones could ask a business agent about their specifications, prices and features. The agent can then help explain the available options using information supplied by the business. This could make product discovery more interactive, allowing shoppers to ask follow-up questions instead of simply browsing product pages. Initially, Business Agents will be available to eligible e-commerce and online service businesses in the US.

Can businesses sponsor their AI agents?

OpenAI says companies will also be able to sponsor their Business Agents and use them as destinations for ChatGPT advertisements. Sponsored placements will be clearly labelled, helping users distinguish paid promotions from other results. The company also says Business Agent conversations will remain separate from users' regular ChatGPT chats.

OpenAI plans to expand the feature to more markets and business categories over time.

What does this mean for online shopping?

The launch signals OpenAI's ambition to make ChatGPT more than a tool for answering questions. It wants businesses to use the chatbot as a channel for product discovery, customer engagement and potentially sales. For shoppers, the appeal could be getting product information through direct conversations. For businesses, it offers another route to reach customers.