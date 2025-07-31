/OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Study Mode: It will now tutor students instead of just giving them answers

ChatGPT introduces study mode to guide students, not give direct answers. ChatGPT has launched a new study mode, which is designed to help students learn responsibly rather than simply copying answers. This news feature aim to support students in understanding topics by offering step-by-step explanations, especially in subjects like maths, science, and exam preparation. The new feature is part of a broader response to concerns about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence tools in schools and universities.

ChatGPT’s study mode works Photograph: (OpenAI)

How ChatGPT’s study mode works

Study mode can be accessed through the chatbot’s tools menu and is designed to act like a tutor. Instead of giving a complete answer, it breaks down topics and guides users through them.

For example, when a student asks for help with Bayes’ theorem, the chatbot first asks about the user's level of understanding and learning goal. Then it explains the concept step by step, similar to how a teacher would walk through a lesson.

Jayna Devani, OpenAI’s international education lead, said the aim is to show that ChatGPT can be used responsibly to support learning. We don’t believe these tools should be misused. This is a step toward encouraging responsible use,” she told this to The Guardian.

Tackling rising academic misuse

Concerns about AI misuse are growing. According to The Guardian, nearly 7,000 confirmed cases of cheating using AI were recorded in UK universities during the 2023-24 academic year. That’s around 5.1 cases per 1,000 students - more than triple the rate from the year before. With more than a third of college-age students in the US using ChatGPT, and nearly 25 per cent of their queries related to homework. as per OpenAI data, there’s pressure to ensure AI helps, not harms, academic integrity.

More than just text: PDF and image support

Study mode also supports visual learning. Students can upload past exam papers or hand written notes, and the chatbot will help work through the material.

OpenAI says it collaborated with teachers, researchers and education professionals to develop this New Study Mode tool.

As per the company, it they encourage teachers and schools to set clear guidelines around AI use in the classroom. Devani said this is a broader industry issue that will require updated assessments and shared definitions of responsible AI use.