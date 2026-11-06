/OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman signals 2027 IPO readiness as enterprise business takes off

OpenAI could be ready to go public as early as 2027, according to company co-founder and president Greg Brockman. Speaking at a Wall Street Journal technology conference on Wednesday, he said he felt confident about the company's business and its progress in the enterprise market.

Asked whether OpenAI would be IPO-ready next year, Brockman replied: "I think so. Yes." However, he did not confirm a date for a stock market listing. He said OpenAI would go public when it considered the timing right, adding that he had never felt more confident about the company's direction. The comments come as OpenAI's enterprise business gains momentum, changing its revenue mix and intensifying competition with rivals such as Anthropic.

OpenAI's enterprise revenue doubles

Brockman said OpenAI had a difficult start to 2026 in the enterprise market. The first and second quarters were "pretty rough", and the company was not being considered a major player in agentic coding, an area where Anthropic's Claude Code had gained ground. OpenAI already had its Codex coding tool, but Brockman said it was receiving little attention at the time. The picture changed in the third quarter. OpenAI recorded 70 per cent quarterly growth in annualised revenue, which Brockman attributed to its enterprise business doubling. He said the increase reflected investments made over several quarters rather than a single development during that period.

Enterprise customers now drive most revenue

One of the biggest changes is the growing contribution of business customers. According to Brockman, enterprise now accounts for the majority of OpenAI's revenue. Previously, the segment contributed around 30 per cent. He stressed that consumer revenue had not declined. Instead, it continued to grow while enterprise sales expanded more rapidly. A recent partnership with JPMorgan Chase was among the examples he cited of OpenAI's growing ability to secure major business clients.

Why OpenAI's IPO ambitions matter

Brockman said OpenAI had learned that winning enterprise customers requires more than offering powerful AI models. The company must help businesses identify valuable uses for AI, demonstrate measurable progress and build trust over the long term. He said that a year earlier, many businesses questioned whether OpenAI was serious about serving enterprise customers. Its position has since changed significantly.