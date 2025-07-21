/Only 1 owner in India: What makes Koenigsegg Jesko car so exclusive?

One of the world’s rarest hypercars

The Koenigsegg Jesko is one of the most powerful and exclusive hypercars ever made. It is designed by the Swedish carmakerKoenigsegg Automotive AB The Jesko is named after the father of the company founder, Jesko von Koenigsegg.

According to Koenigsegg's official website, this car is built for extreme performance. As mentioned, only 125 units of the Jesko will be produced globally. Among them, just one unit has been sold to an Indian owner as per now, as reported by Cartoq and CarDekho.

What makes the Jesko so powerful?

The Koenigsegg Jesko comes with a5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which delivers up to1600 horsepower when running on E85 biofuel. It can reach speeds of over 480 km/h, although its top speed has not officially been tested on public roads yet.

It also features Koenigsegg’s unique Light Speed Transmission (LST), which allows near-instant gear shifting. This technology, along with advanced aerodynamics, makes this car one of the fastest and most advanced cars ever made.

This hypercar is designed for track performance but is also road-legal in many countries. The Jesko comes in two versions:Jesko Absolut (focused on top speed) andJesko Attack (designed for better handling on tracks).

Price and its ownership

As reported on Carwale and GQ India, the price of the Koenigsegg Jesko in India could go up to Rs 66 crore after import duties and taxes. The base price of the car is around $3 million (around Rs 25 crore) before customs and taxes.

The owner identity of Jesko owner in India, only has not been made public. Due to India’s road and import conditions, it is rare to see such ultra-expensive performance vehicles on Indian roads.

A rare sight in India