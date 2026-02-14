Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang will not attend the upcoming India AI Impact Summit next week, the company has confirmed. Huang was expected to be one of the most prominent speakers at the event, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a brief statement issued on Saturday, Nvidia said Huang would not be travelling to India due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Why Jensen Huang is not attending the summit

Huang was scheduled to travel to New Delhi and address the media ahead of the summit. However, Nvidia said the visit has been cancelled at short notice.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jensen Huang is unable to travel to India at this time,” the company said in an email statement. Nvidia did not provide further details on the reason behind the decision.

The development comes just days before the start of the India AI Impact Summit, where senior leaders from technology, government and industry are expected to discuss artificial intelligence policy, infrastructure and innovation.

Nvidia’s presence at the India AI Impact Summit

While Huang will be absent, Nvidia said it remains fully committed to the summit and India’s growing AI ecosystem. The company confirmed that a senior delegation will attend the event.

According to Nvidia, Executive Vice President Jay Puri will lead the delegation in India. The team will engage with Indian researchers, startups, developers and partners working on AI infrastructure and applications.

The summit is expected to bring together global AI companies and policymakers, with a focus on how India can scale its role in the global artificial intelligence race.