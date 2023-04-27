Now you can link your WhatsApp account to 4 phones at once. Here's how

A new update in WhatsApp will now allow you to operate the messaging app on four phones or devices at once. The Meta-owned messaging application is rolling out across the world and will begin operating soon. Earlier, only one account could be operated from one mobile. Although, one could still open WhatsApp web on a web browser or your laptop/computer. The announcement for the new feature was shared in a blog post by the company mentioning that this feature will allow users to seamlessly continue message threads and access all their photos and other media details from multiple devices without compromising on security or privacy. It said, "We're improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones." This means that at a given time, you'll be able to link four devices to one WhatsApp account, however, the primary phone would retain the power to authorise the login credentials.



Messaging for the app has also been simplified by connecting phones as companion devices, implying a user can choose to swap between smartphones without signing out from his/her primary device and continue chatting from where they left his/her previously.

🥁 Drumroll please...



Now you can use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones 📱📞 ☎️ 📲



Link up to 4 other devices to your account so you can easily switch between phones without signing out and pick your chats up right where you left off.

WhatsApp Business in a tweet said, "A new way to better serve your customers just dropped Now you can enable up to 4 employees to connect to the same WhatsApp Business account, directly through their smartphones."