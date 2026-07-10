/No signal? No problem: How BSNL's satellite phone works without mobile towers

Imagine making a phone call from the middle of the ocean, deep inside a forest or high in the Himalayas without a single mobile tower nearby. That is exactly what BSNL's new satellite phone is designed to do.

The state-run telecom company has launched the handset in India for Rs 1,34,166 (including taxes). While the price is far higher than even premium smartphones, the device serves a completely different purpose. Instead of connecting to nearby 4G or 5G towers, it communicates directly with satellites orbiting the Earth.

The phone is meant for users who need reliable communication where conventional mobile networks cannot reach.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why does it cost so much?

Unlike regular smartphones, satellite phones require specialised hardware that can communicate with satellites thousands of kilometres above Earth.

The handset also relies on global satellite communication networks such as Inmarsat, allowing it to make voice calls even in remote mountains, deserts, forests and offshore locations. Building and maintaining satellite communication infrastructure is significantly more expensive than operating conventional cellular networks. The smaller number of users also means production volumes remain low, increasing the cost of each device.

Who is it designed for?

BSNL says the satellite phone is aimed at professionals and organisations operating in areas without mobile coverage. Potential users include defence personnel, disaster response teams, maritime workers, miners, remote industrial operators, researchers, mountaineers and pilgrims travelling through isolated regions. It also includes an SOS emergency feature, making it useful during natural disasters or rescue operations when conventional telecom networks may fail.

Can anyone buy it?

Not immediately. Satellite phones are tightly regulated in India because of national security concerns. Before purchasing or using the device, users must obtain permission from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Using an unauthorised satellite phone can attract legal action under Indian telecom regulations.

More than just a phone

The launch comes as BSNL continues expanding its regular mobile network across India. The company recently announced that it has commissioned nearly 99,000 4G sites, with plans to expand coverage further.

However, even thousands of mobile towers cannot reach every corner of the country. That is where satellite communication becomes important.