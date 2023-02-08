Nintendo Direct releases today: Check time, live streaming details, what to expect; all you need to know

Nintendo Direct debut time and date have been announced by Nintendo of America. In what comes as great news for Nintendo Switch users, a 40-minute presentation will be displayed focusing on the new titles to be announced in the first half of 2023. Fans are now speculating what they can expect to watch in the Nintendo Direct presentation. Some are speculating Nintendo might even tease a new console. A host of new titles are also lined up which have so far not received an official release date. The live streaming of Nintendo Direct will be made available across social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Nintendo Direct time (EST, PT)

Nintendo Direct live streaming is due to start on Wednesday, February 08 at 5:00 PM ET and 2:00 PM ET. In India, Nintendo Direct live streaming begins at 3:30 AM (Thursday). The live streaming of Nintendo Direct will be available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Nintendo Direct live streaming: Where to watch live streaming for free

Nintendo Direct will be live-streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

What to expect from Nintendo Direct 2023?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be premiered in Nintendo Direct. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's highly awaited sequel is also lined up for release. Other titles in the pipeline are Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (February 24), Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (March 17) and Octopath Traveler II (also February 24).