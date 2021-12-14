NFT worth $300,000 accidentally sells for $3,000 due to misplaced decimal point

Due to a spelling error, the non fungible token (NFT) of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) was sold for an incredibly low price of $3,000.

It should be emphasised that the price tag should have been $300,000 at the very least.

BAYC NFTs are a popular collection of 10,000 unique bored apes made by Yuga Labs for people who don't know.

According to dappradar.com, this collection has sold over half a billion dollars so far.

According to a CNET story, the NFT was going to be advertised for $75 Ethereum (ETH), or about $300,000.



However, the NFT's owner, who goes by the nickname "maxnaut," made a typo and listed a listing price of 0.75 ETH instead of 75 ETH.



As first reported by CNET, the NFT's owner, Max (or maxnaut), offered the NFT for sale on Saturday.

Max, who defines himself as a "solo-traveller, bored ape, marketing agency owner, and NFT investor," had intended to price the NFT at 75 ether (approximately $300,000), but had typed 0.75 ether (about $3,000) instead.

The NFT had been snatched up before they could remedy the error, apparently by a computer intended to identify and acquire discounted listings.

Max told CNET that the incident was caused by a "loss of concentration," and that he "lists a lot of items every day and wasn't paying attention correctly."

The NFT is currently advertised for $248,000, which means the buyer will make a lot of money.

Surprisingly, a BAYC NFT may be purchased for as little as 52 Ethereum, or about $210,000.

