New York mayor sues social media giants over kids' mental health

Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City, said on Wednesday (February 14) that his administration has taken prominent social media platforms to court for fuelling mental health crisis among young people. The lawsuit has been filed in California Superior Court and aims at Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, SnapChat and TikTok. The lawsuit says that the social media platforms have been designed to "purposefully manipulate and addict children and teens to social media applications."

These social media platforms are already target of strong criticism and hundreads of lawsuits which have been filed on behalf of children as well as school districts over their addictive nature, especially for youth.

"Over the past decade, we have seen just how addictive and overwhelming the online world can be, exposing our children to a non-stop stream of harmful content and fueling our national youth mental health crisis," Adams said in a statement.

There has been increased push in recent years to make social media platforms design policies and tools to protect children from content that can be harmful to them.

Reuters quoted a Meta spokesperson who said that the tech giant wanted teenager to have "safe, age-appropriate experiences online". The news outlet also reported that TikTok said it will tackle industry-wide challenges in order to keep the community safe.

"We've built services and policies to give young people age-appropriate experiences, and parents robust controls. The allegations in this complaint are simply not true," said Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda as quoted by Reuters.

Mayor Eric Adams also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the lawsuit.

"Social media has contributed to a youth mental health crisis in New York City. Today, we’re taking bold action to hold these companies accountable because our children, our families, and our future are more important than profit," he posted. The post contained a link to a page on official New York City website that explained more about the lawsuit.