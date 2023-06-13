New Twitter boss Linda Yaccarino unveils plans for Twitter 2.0. Details here
In a series of tweets, Twitter's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Linda Yaccarino, unveiled plans for "Twitter 2.0" and said the social media giant is on a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication.
Twitter's new boss Linda Yaccarino has unveiled her plans for "Twitter 2.0" after taking over the social media giant from Elon Musk. In a series of tweets late Monday (June 12), Yaccarino said that Twitter is on a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. "That's not an empty promise. That's OUR reality," Yaccarino said.
"When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible. You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief," she tweeted.
Yaccarino also said that Twitter has the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world.
'Success of Twitter 2.0 our responsibility'
Yaccarino mentioned in her Twitter thread that the success of Twitter 2.0 is all of "our responsibility," adding, "We need to think big. We need to transform. We need to do it all together."
Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. That's not an empty promise.— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023
"Our first principles are questioning our assumptions and building something new from the ground up. It’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet. That’s exactly why I’m here – with all of YOU," she said.
Yaccarino also echoed her predecessor Elon Musk's goal that Twitter must transform the global town square.
Twitter refusing to pay its Google Cloud bills
Yaccarino's tweets come just days after Platformer reported that Twitter refused to pay its Google Cloud bills as its contract comes up for renewal this month. Before Musk took over Twitter last year, the social media giant signed a multi-year contract with Google related to fighting spam and protecting accounts, among other things, the Platformer report said.
However, it did not provide any details on how the conflict between the companies could hinder Twitter's trust and safety teams.
