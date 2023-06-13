New Twitter boss Linda Yaccarino unveils plans for Twitter 2.0. Details here

Twitter's new boss Linda Yaccarino has unveiled her plans for "Twitter 2.0" after taking over the social media giant from Elon Musk. In a series of tweets late Monday (June 12), Yaccarino said that Twitter is on a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. "That's not an empty promise. That's OUR reality," Yaccarino said.

"When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible. You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief," she tweeted.

Yaccarino also said that Twitter has the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world.

'Success of Twitter 2.0 our responsibility'

Yaccarino mentioned in her Twitter thread that the success of Twitter 2.0 is all of "our responsibility," adding, "We need to think big. We need to transform. We need to do it all together."

Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. That's not an empty promise.



That’s OUR reality. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023 ×

"Our first principles are questioning our assumptions and building something new from the ground up. It’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet. That’s exactly why I’m here – with all of YOU," she said.