Netflix to allow password-sharing but for a price

Netflix has finally pulled the trigger of its password-sharing crackdown weapon, and the first fatality is its 2017 social media comment that said 'love is sharing a password'.

For Netflix subscribers, love is no longer sharing a password. Love now is paying for your friend's password so they can stream through their entertainment quota on a given day.

From May 24, if you listen to the top streaming platform's famous ta-dum sound at the start of your binge, somebody else pays for it. Then, well, that will no more be the case at least in the United States.

To be clear, while Netflix has been experimenting with its anti-password sharing test for the past many months in countries like Portugal, Canada, New Zealand and Spain -- the rollout of password sharing ban outside a single household is currently taking place in the United States.

Starting May 24, Netflix will send an email about its password-sharing policies to members who share Netflix outside their household in the United States.

The password-sharing crackdown was originally supposed to start in the United States at the beginning of this year. But the streaming giant pushed it again in April to the month of May. Netflix password-sharing crackdown: How much will it cost? If a Netflix subscriber in the United States has a Netflix Standard plan that costs $15.49 per month, then they will have the option of adding one extra member who can use the service outside their household for $7.99 extra each month.

The subscribers to Netflix Premium package with 4K streaming will have the option of adding up to two extra members, each one costing $7.99 per head.

Netflix subscribers on its two cheapest plans (Basic or Standard with Ads, which cost $9.99 and $6.99 per month, respectively) do not have the option to add extra members to their account at all. Netflix password-sharing crackdown: How to add an extra member? According to a Netflix support page that explains the new setup, "extra members" will have their own password and profile. But they will be paid for by the person who "invited" them to join.

Extra member accounts must be activated in the same country. They can only view or download content on one device at a time. Why is Netflix cracking down on passwords? In April 2022, it was revealed that more than 100 million households were getting Netflix through password sharing. This was the same time when the company revealed it lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade.

ALSO WATCH | Netflix faces its worst year in a decade, hints at crackdown on password sharing × After April 2022, as part of its strategy to turn around the subscriber growth, Netflix began cracking down on password sharing.

