NASA, DARPA collaborate to test 'DRACO', a rocket engine that'll send humans to Mars ‘faster than ever’

NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), a research arm of the US Department of Defense, have unveiled plans to test nuclear-powered rockets that would one day fly humans to Mars.

Announcing the ambitious plans on Tuesday, the space agency said that it will partner with DARPA on the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations, or DRACO, programme. It is slated to happen by 2027.

Watch | NASA's Mars Perseverance rover finds samples of Microbial life on mars

"NASA will work with our long-term partner, DARPA, to develop and demonstrate advanced nuclear thermal propulsion technology as soon as 2027," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson as he announced the mission.

"With the help of this new technology, astronauts could journey to and from deep space faster than ever—a major capability to prepare for crewed missions to Mars," he explained.

The nuclear thermal rocket, as per the NASA website, will allow for a " faster transit time" and will also reduce the risk for astronauts.

Also read | India-based telescope detects faint radio signal from an extremely distant galaxy

Reducing transit time is fundamental to human missions to the red planet. This is because a longer transit time means more supplies and more robust systems.

The current technology allows for the 225 million-kilometre average distance journey from Earth to Mars to be completed in about seven months. While the estimated time using a nuclear thermal rocket engine is not known, as per the NASA Administrator, it would allow astronauts to undertake the "journey to and from deep space faster than ever".

Before this, NASA had last tested a nuclear thermal rocket engine in the mid-19th century, some 50 years back.

"Congratulations to both NASA and DARPA on this exciting investment, as we ignite the future, together," said Nelson.

The engine would rely on a nuclear reactor and will use atomic fission to heat up the propellant, which will provide thrust to the rocket. This as per NASA will be around three times more efficient than the chemical propulsion technology currently in use.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE